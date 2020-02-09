Portrait of Lord Ram made with 2 Lakh Diyas sets a new world record

The internet space is full of talent that often surprises us with their complexity. Twitter recently fell for an ultimate work of art when an artist Chetan Raut set a new world record by combining 2 lakh colorful earthen pots into one huge portrait.

The ensemble is from Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, made in Kanakia Future City, Powai in Mumbai. The view measured 90 feet x 60 feet in a total area of ​​5400 square feet.

K Sudarshan, general manager of EMA partners, went to the microblog site Twitter to share the photo and the video. See pictures:

Watch the video shared by a Twitter user:

Netizens was impressed and praised the artist.

“This is great,” one person wrote.

Another user said, “Great job” along with flapping emojis.

The man behind the masterpiece, Chetan Raut is an alumnus of Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai. He is also a Limca Book of Records holder and is known for making huge portraits with unusual material.

He previously made a portrait of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam with keyboard buttons and he used CDs to compile the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

