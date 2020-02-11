Portland Trail Blazers Vs New Orleans Pelicans preview prediction and betting tips

appointment time: 02-11-2020, 20:00 EDT / 01:00 GMT

distribution: New Orleans Pelicans -2.5 total:

+240

Two teams fight for a place in the

The top 8 of the Western Conference are competing against each other at the tenth New Orleans

Pelicans (22-31) are hosting the ninth Portland Trail Blazers (25-29)

Both teams have won in their previous games and want to continue

the winning ways.

New Orleans Pelicans have a 22-31 record and

are bound with the spores at the 10th position in the West. They have

Back to back wins and in their last game they won on the street against them

Pacers with a 124-117 score. Brandon Ingram leads the team with 24.9 points

ppg with 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and he’s probably in favor of it

Game. Zion Williamson follows with 19.8 ppg and adds 7.5 rebounds per game and

I’ll be in the lineup again tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers have a 25-29 record and

sit in 9th place of the West. You won two of them

The last three games and in their last game they won at home against the heat

with 115-109 points. Damian Lillard stays hot and leads the team

Both in the rating of 29.9 ppg and in the templates achieved with 7.9 per game, with 4.3 added

bounces off. CJ McCollum follows with 21.3 ppg, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per

Game.

Pelicans have won both previous matches against the blazers this season (11 points at home and 8 points on the go). Pelicans are 10-16 at home while the blazers 10-18 are out. Pelicans are better offensive and score 115.3 ppg at Blazers 113.5, while blazers are better defensive and allow 114.9 ppg at Pelicans 117.2. Both teams have a similar field target percentage (45.8% to 45.7%) and the same 3-point percentage (37.2%). Pelicans are better in both the rebound (46.5 to 45.8) and the templates achieved (25.9 to 20), while blazers generate less sales per game (12.9 to 16.1). Pelicans has won twice this season and is expecting another home win today.

blazer

vs Pelicans prediction: New Orleans Pelicans -2.5 (-112)