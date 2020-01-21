Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Art Museum has accepted a donation of $ 10 million, the largest single contribution from an individual donor in the museum’s 127 years.

The gift from Arlene Schnitzer, a philanthropist, is among the best gifts to the arts in the region, according to officials.

About 200 people, including Governor Kate Brown and United States representative Suzanne Bonamici, attended the announcement at the museum on Tuesday morning.

Bonamici at the event also announced a $ 750,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in support of the Museum’s Connections campaign.

The museum says it will transform its campus through the Connections campaign by connecting its two buildings with a new pavilion and increasing its endowment for access, exhibitions and programs. Schnitzer’s gift represents the main gift of the public campaign, which will be officially announced in 2021, the museum expects.

“We are very grateful to the Schnitzer family … this gift, and the gifts it inspires, will shape the future of the arts in this community in ways that we cannot foresee today,” said Brian. Ferriso, Director and Chief Curator.

Tuesday’s announcement included a performance by the Lincoln High School Chamber Choir. Schnitzer previously attended Lincoln High School and has a long history of investing in the museum, including donating the collection from the Chinese Han Dynasty and other works to the museum’s collection.

Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo on the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor to this article, you cannot use it on any platform.