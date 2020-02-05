Porter Robinson shares the earliest recording of “Get Your Wish” on piano [MUST WATCH]

Porter Robinson has conquered our hearts again and again – most recently with “Get Your Wish”.

Now he reveals the earliest, most humble beginnings of the track that only started with him and an old piano. That spark of an idea started on October 15, 2018, and hearing how production has changed since then is truly remarkable.

Porter recently reported on his newly discovered sound, including “Get Your Wish”, which was created after a breakthrough of mental and creative blockade:

I realized that I shouldn’t write music with the expectation that productivity or performance will solve my problems, but with the hope that my honest expression moves people the way music moves me.

Listen to the rough, beautiful beginnings of “Get Your Wish”.

We are obsessed.

Porter Robinson – get your wish

on october 15, 2018 your wish began as an idea on this old piano pic.twitter.com/2rwUXLpqD5

– porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 5, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com