Porter Robinson mourns the loss of one of his favorite artists

Porter Robinson I take a moment today to remember an artist he cares about, Qing Han aka Qinni,

In December 2019, Qinni informed her followers in a post on social media that she was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Her doctors expected her to live a humble time – a year to a year and a half – but her time was getting much shorter.

So … I have stage 4 fibrosis sarcoma cancer … Doctor says I have about a year and a half to go, so … I’m not sure what to say, tbh. I was joking on Twitter, but well, I’m pretty stressed, haha ​​… even though I’m pretty nihilistic, so I really just have to overcome my mortality, haha ​​… easier said than done than xD. Uhh … well, I think I don’t have to worry about recycling anymore, my emissions will be about to be really close to the LMAO. Still have to be kidding or it’s just sad man lol

The self-proclaimed “professional scribbler” had published updates regularly and in a good mood – and when she fell silent, her friends, fans, and fellow artists were worried.

Soon the sad news spread …

I will be away for a while while sorting my feelings. I love you qing … I will miss you. Peace in paradise.

– Seage (@Seageart) February 10, 2020

I’m sorry everyone. After what @Seageart said and I looked it up, the @QinniArt brother confirmed that she had suddenly died. I am so sorry. It breaks my heart. It is so strong. It gave me hope.

May she find peace and no more pain.

– kiDChan @ I have to buy a house (@cyanparade) February 10, 2020

When you flip through Twitter today, there is an abundance of love and appreciation for Qinni’s work. Some are long-time fans and others have only recently discovered them – but everyone was really excited.

Read Porter’s comment below and see more incredible drawings by Qinni here.

May she live on through her art … RIP.

So deeply sad to hear about the death of the young artist Qing Han, also known as @QinniArt. I hate cancer so much pic.twitter.com/mvLEZ1CWkT

– porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 10, 2020

Photo via @qinniart