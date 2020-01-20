Porsha Williams says She Knows Her Contact with Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams was a recent guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” with Andy Cohen, and during her visit, she revealed that she is currently getting some things, including her contact with Dennis McKinley.

When asked where he and Dennis are today with their relationship, Porsha said, “You know we’re working on our relationship.” When asked if she trusted him, she said, “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together and just pray for us. Pray for yourself, too.” we are there. “

Andy continued to ask questions throughout the show. One question, in particular, he said fans have been sending Porsha over and over again. The question involved Porsha’s thoughts after noticing Dennis eating with four women.

Earlier this month, Dennis began making headlines after he was spotted at an Atlanta diner with four women. A source told Radar Online, claiming he was having sex with women, and said one of the women had a head on his shoulder. Another one of the women alleged that Dennis slid into his DM.

When asked if there was any reason for their relationship, Porsha said, “I don’t know. It’s blogs, she’s out, I don’t know. Can I continue to comment and speculate, and let I just know my life. “

He continues to agree that he is currently figuring out his life.

In December, Porsha revealed that she and Dennis had been in contact again after learning that she had cheated on it during her pregnancy.

Check out what Porsha said below:

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

Likes0 Likes0