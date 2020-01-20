Pornhub Responds To Trial With Trick To Help Deaf User Who Pursued Them

Pornhub is undoubtedly one of the largest adult sites in the world, recording a large number of visitors to the site daily.

Recently, a deaf Yaroslav Suris sued the site for not adding subtitles to the videos, preventing him from enjoying the videos due to his condition.

READ ALSO: Keche Andrew and his wife respond to criticism in a new video

However, Pornhub released its responses through its vice-president, Corey Price, addressing the trial and the concerns raised by the young man.

READ ALSO: Photos: Pregnant Mercy Johnson shows off her baby with family at the premiere of The Legend of Igala Kingdom

He said, ” “We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming that we denied deaf and hard of hearing access to our videos. Although we generally do not comment on pending lawsuits, we would like to take this opportunity to point out that we have a closed caption category.. ”