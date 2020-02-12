Populist made a statement for describing the latest Bengal budget awaiting assembly polls next year

Kolkata: The mention of the Rs 2.56 lakh crore state budget that the Mamata Banerjee government has submitted Monday for the West Bengal assembly is undoubtedly an understatement.

It was the last full budget prior to the 2021 polls and there are citizen polls throughout the state within a few months. Banerjee certainly does not take any risks.

“Has (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi not submitted a full budget for the 2019 elections? If he can set a precedent, why can’t we follow? Who had the left, who ruled this state for 34 years, stop making a populist budget? “Banerjee said during her interaction with the media after the budget was submitted.

The budget allocations for the upcoming budget have increased 3.13 times compared to 2010-11, which was the final budget proposed by the former front left government, Banerjee said. The addition of capital expenditure over the same period has increased 13.9 times.

In fact, Secretary of State Amit Mitra has increased the planned expenditure in the current budget by approximately 50,000 crore compared to his previous budget, of which no less than 10 percent would be used to finance new schemes.

In this budget, the state has proposed 11 new consumer-oriented social provisions that would cost the Treasury more than Rs 5,000 dollars. The intended beneficiaries are citizens belonging to the SC / ST and OBC communities, a significant proportion of those who have recently shifted their political loyalty from the ruling Trinanool Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the economically weaker sections.

Given the exhausting status of the state treasury, one cannot wonder where all this money would come from. Banerjee itself has announced that the state spends more than Rs 50,000 crore on maintenance debts every year.

The total outstanding debt, which was slightly more than Rs 2 lakh crore in 2011 when Banerjee assumed power, would currently hit the Rs 4.75 lakh crore mark – an average Rs 47,000 burden on the shoulders of every Bengali citizen.

Budget figures for this year revealed that the expected budget deficit for 2020-21 is Rs 31,483 crore and the state is the repayment charge of the loan for the same period at Rs 51,047.34 crore. The provision for raising loans from the market for the current tax position is at Rs 48,734 crore. These figures clearly show that the full amount of new loans would be used for loan repayment.

A look at the figures that Mitra has presented over the past five years yields an interesting statistic. The compound annual growth rate of the total indebtedness of the state between 2015-16 (outstanding debt – Rs 3.06.042.58 crore) and 2019-20 (outstanding debt – Rs 4.31.786.12 crore) is 7.13 percent.

The debt liability of the state during the same period (Rs 32,457.76 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 56,541.76 crore in 2019-20) has grown at an astounding rate of 11.74 percent. Although the same budget figures show that the Trinamool Congress government’s tendency to borrow between this and the following year is fueled by an increase of almost 10 percent, the debt service obligation is expected to fall by 9.72 percent during this period.

Although the obligation to finance existing and new social arrangements this election year would force the government to step into the proposed loan overdrive, it is not entirely clear how it would succeed in drastically reducing the repayment of principal, such as the budget documents say they would explain the sharp decline in loan repayment.

In any case, the challenges of Mitra are spectacular. Banerjee may cry hoarsely about the Center’s stepmotherly attitude toward Bengal in terms of loosing purses, but things are unlikely to change in that area in the wake of increasing political hostility. Ultimately, it is the residents of Bengal who stand at the receiving end of the worrying prospect of being sucked into a debt trap.

“This is a pro-people budget, a budget made by a friendly government for its people,” Banerjee said. However, the larger picture cannot supplement that claim.

