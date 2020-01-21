Popular shop owner blames Mercy Eke for not marking his mark on photos as agreed (video)

Owner of a popular Nigerian boutique, Sophie descended on BBNaija winner Mercy Eke for what she called a deception.

The owner of Sophie Couture criticized Mercy Eke for not having marked her mark on certain photos.

According to what Sophie said, 15 outfits were collected from her for a photo shoot by a fashion stylist who represented Royal Hairs.

She appointed a Steven, who is the CEO of Royal Hairs, had promised her that the reality star would tag her because he only paid for 2 of the 13 clothes used for the shooting.

Well, allegedly, the store owner never wanted to send the bill to Royal Hair just because she wanted a label.

However, neither the hair brand nor Mercy Eke intended to label the store as they had chosen to pay for all of the clothing at the rental or purchase price.

Sophie now says that she is now ready to accept the payment because things did not go as planned.

Source: www.ghgossip.com