Popular Nigerian businessman dies in his bathroom

Death put the icy hands on Chief P. O. Ogbuawa in a most unpleasant way, and numerous people, including close friends and family members, whined with fear.

Naijapals.com reports that Chief P. O. Ogbuawa died prematurely when he slipped and fell on the floor of his bathroom. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Chef Ogbuawa comes from Oraeri, where he was actively involved in the lives of the people in the region. In Nnewichi Nnewi, where he lived, the chief paved roads, built country estates, supplied tap water and installed street lamps.

Ogbuawa is a household name not only in Nnewi, but also in Nigeria and Africa. Most of the children living in Nnewi were named after him because of his selfless way of life.

Earlier reports said that the boss already had some health problems. When he fell, he was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment, but could not make it home alive.

Its name and impact will never be forgotten in the state of Nnewi and Anambra. When the news of Ogbuawa’s death hit Nnewi, many expressed great shocks and silences that filled the city with the big man.