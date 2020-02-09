Popular celebrity guests and huge participation start the Big Lick Comic-Con with a bang!

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) – The sixth Big Lick Comic-Con started this weekend! The two-day event offers a huge experience of comics, providers, artists, games, cosplay and guests.

The WFXR team, a proud sponsor and participant of Big Lick Comic-Con, set up the newspaper tent and free superhero posters to see a steady flow of enthusiastic comic fans pour into the Berglund Center.

JD Sutphin, founder of Big Lick Entertainment, says: “I think it will absolutely be our largest so far.” Sutphin says pre-sale tickets were the first indicator of this.

In terms of pre-sales, they were twice as big as in August, which was our biggest so far, and to still see the lines that just come in and come in and see the smiling faces!

JD Sutphin, founder of Big Lick Entertainment

Much of this turnout could be due to the epic guest list.

Guest artists are Bob Mcleod, Graham Nolan, Christian Gossett and Tom Cook. Celebrity guests include actor James Marsters of Marvels Runaways and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, pro wrestling star Lisa Marie Varon and Jason David Frank of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!

Jason David Frank had a number of fans waiting to meet, greet, and get autographs. He even turned to his fans with the big question: “What time is it?”

We were able to chat with one of Frank’s fans, Brandon Wilmoth, who referred to Frank as his “hero”.

I wanted to see him since I was five years old. I met him in North Carolina about two years ago. He is so humble and the most sincere man in the world. He’ll do anything for his fans, so I’ll wait three hours if I have to.

Brandon Wilmoth, Power Rangers fan

The admiration of the fans is very much returned by Mr. Frank.

It is amazing to meet all of the “children” who are now all 28, 30, 35 years old and have their children.

Jason David Frank, Power Ranger, especially the Green Ranger

Frank is not the only one to notice that Comic-Con brings generations together. Sutphin, the creator of the event, also recognizes that people and families of all ages come together for this event.

The coolest thing for me is that I grew up with it. I loved the Power Rangers. I love Buffy, comics when everything is in a crazy place like this, but I see these little kids having fun with their parents and maybe even playing with the same toy they played with, having that connection and then knowing that we It is difficult to describe how to draw people to Roanoke from thousands of kilometers away.

JD Sutphin, founder of Big Lick Entertainment

The connection and love for comics and everything that goes with it can be felt at the Roanoke Berglund Center. Many believe that this will be Big Lick’s largest comic con to date!