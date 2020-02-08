Pompeo warns the governors of China to be wary of China

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned US governors on Saturday to be wary of China, which he said he focused on individual US states in a strategic effort to expand economic and political influence.

He said that a Chinese government-sponsored think tank assessed all 50 governors for their attitude toward China and each awarded a label: “friendly, strict, or ambiguous.”

“So here’s the lesson. The lesson is that competition with China is not just a federal issue,” said Pompeo during the speech at the National Governors Association meeting in Washington.

“It happens in your states with consequences for our foreign policy, for the citizens who live in your states and indeed for each of you,” he said.

Pompeo encouraged the governors to be wary of Chinese investments and influence, including through contacts with Chinese diplomats, students and organizations.

He had conveyed similar warnings during a recent tour of five countries through Europe and Central Asia. During a stop in London, he declared the Chinese Communist Party “the central threat of our time.”

