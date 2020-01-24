As the drama of impeachment unfolds in Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Ukraine – the country at the heart of the problem.

The best American diplomat will be in Kiev next Thursday and Friday. He is the first administration official to go there since President Donald Trump was ousted.

Pompeo was originally scheduled to visit Ukraine, along with several other countries, earlier this month. The trip was postponed “because of the need for the secretary to be in Washington, DC, to continue to monitor the current situation in Iraq and to ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. at the time.

According to the State Department, Pompeo will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko and Minister of Defense Andriy Zahorodnyuk “to underscore American support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

“The secretary will also attend a wreath laying ceremony in St. Michael’s to honor those who have fallen in the Donbass and to meet religious, civil society and business leaders,” said an Ortagus statement.

Prior to the initial trip, a senior State Department official told reporters that leaders will discuss issues such as security assistance, reform and the strengthening of the rule of law. However, the official did not categorically deny that Pompeo could also raise the prospect of Trump’s investigations into his political rival Joe Biden, the son of Biden Hunter, and the denied theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections.

Many witnesses in the impeachment investigation said that they understood that a visit to the White House for Zelensky and military aid to Ukraine were subject to the public announcement of these investigations. CNN reported last month that Ukrainian officials were discussing ways to improve their country’s position with Trump, including possibly launching investigations the president wanted.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call in late December, the senior official said, “I cannot tell you all the topics that will be discussed at these bilateral meetings, but that is really what we are talking about. let’s focus, because Ukraine faces its challenges, the United States is with them. “

The official also did not answer questions about the departure of the prominent American diplomat to Ukraine. Ambassador Bill Taylor, who has held temporary office in Kiev since June, left office on January 2 – just a day before the scheduled date for Pompeo’s visit.

Taylor served as a key witness in the impeachment investigation, providing overwhelming testimony on the alleged consideration with Ukraine. It angered the president, who repeatedly accused the career diplomat – without evidence – of being a “Never Trumper”.

In addition to his stop in Ukraine, Pompeo will also go to London, Minsk, in Belarus; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; and Tashkent, Uzbekistan.