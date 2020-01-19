Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the President on Sunday and expressed his outrage “at the needless and tragic death” of Moustafa Kassem, an American citizen detained in the country.

Pompeo met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Berlin, where the two men are attending a conference to restore peace in Libya.

“I met with President Sissi today and spoke of the needless and tragic death of the detained American citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt. On #Libya, President Sissi and I agreed on the urgency of a return to a political process facilitated by @ the UN and to a cease-fire, ”Pompeo tweeted Sunday morning.

Kassem, who previously asked for help from President Donald Trump, died on Monday of heart failure during a hunger strike after more than six years in an Egyptian prison. He was 54 years old.

The Egyptian American was arrested in August 2013 in Cairo while visiting his family. He was beaten by security forces and held in pre-trial detention for more than five years before being sentenced without due process in September 2018 to 15 years in prison, according to Pretrial Rights International and The Freedom Initiative, the two organizations that l ‘represented during his case. .

Shortly after his conviction, Kassem sent a handwritten letter to Trump to inform him of his fate and to implore the President for his help.

“I pray that you have a plan for me,” Kassem wrote. He told Trump that he was diabetic and that he was on a hunger strike “knowing full well that I might not survive it.”

According to Mohamed Soltan, the leader of The Freedom Initiative, Kassem started an exclusively liquid hunger strike before cutting the liquids last week. Shortly after, he was transferred to a local hospital, where he died.

“I am putting my life in your hands,” Kassem wrote to Trump in this September 2018 message.

It is unknown whether the President ever saw the letter, which was sent to him by Representative Peter King, the Republican from New York, who represented Kassem’s brother and sister-in-law. The White House declined to comment on the Kassem death case.

Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and activists gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to urge the administration not to let Kassem’s death be in vain.

“He died in an Egyptian prison for no reason,” said Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont. “I am a former prosecutor. I would call his death a homicide. It was as preventable as his imprisonment was illegal.”

The US State Department confirmed his death on Monday with senior State Department official David Schenker, saying that “his death in detention was unnecessary, tragic and preventable.”

Although Pompeo has raised concerns about Americans detained in Egypt, including Kassem, Trump has been less vocal about the Egyptian president’s human rights violations. Rather, the President praised Sissi in April 2019, when he welcomed the Egyptian leader to the White House.

“I think he does a great job,” said Trump, calling Sissi a “grown-up person.”