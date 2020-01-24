Pompeo is going to Ukraine next week as impeachment eases

WASHINGTON, D.C. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine next week and make his first trip to the country to remove President Donald Trump from office.

While the trial of Trump for impeachment in the Senate continues, the U.S. State Department announced on Friday that Pompeo would travel to Kiev with five nations as part of a tour of Europe and Central Asia. Pompeo has twice canceled his travel plans to Ukraine since November, most recently shortly after the New Year, when developments with Iran forced him to postpone them. Pompeo will also visit the UK, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the trip.

Trump’s impeachment and disability imposed on Congress depend on his policy toward Ukraine. Witnesses told the House investigators that Trump wants Ukraine to announce an investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to release critical military aid to Ukraine.

One of these witnesses, William Taylor, was the incumbent US ambassador to Ukraine until January 1. Pompeo had appointed Taylor over the summer to succeed Marie Yovanovitch, whose tour was abruptly canceled last May after Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani made unfounded accusations against her.

Taylor left Kiev just a day before Pompeo was due to arrive on his previously planned trip. The position was temporary and limited by law, but his term could have lasted until mid-January. His resignation led to complaints from lawmakers that his resignation was comparable to Yovanovitch’s early recall, and sent bad news to the embassy in Kiev and to professional diplomats in general, as well as to the Ukrainian authorities.

In Kiev, Pompeo will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose call to Trump on July 25 triggered a whistleblower’s complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. In the appeal, Trump despised Yovanovitch and asked Zelenskiy “a favor,” suggesting that the Ukrainian authorities should investigate Biden’s son Hunter Biden for corruption. Trump said the call was “perfect” and declined to do anything wrong.

At its meetings, Pompeo will “reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” while the country continues to fight Russian-backed separatists in the east, the State Department said. Pompeo will also honor the Ukrainians who died in the conflict, which intensified after Russia annexed the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula in 2014. This has been condemned and rejected by most countries in the world community. The senior official said Pompeo would emphasize that the US would never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

A senior official who anticipated Pompeo’s ultimately postponed trip said the secretary would discuss Zelenski’s anti-corruption efforts but would not comment on whether the secretary allegedly aroused or discredited Trump’s request to investigate Hunter Biden and his role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Pompeo also plans to meet Ukrainian religious, civil and entrepreneurial leaders for talks on human rights, investment, and economic and political reforms, the ministry said.

Pompeo will begin his journey in London on January 31, where he will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and underline the government’s desire to forge a free trade agreement with Britain if it leaves the European Union.

From Ukraine, Pompeo will travel on to Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan before returning home on time for Trump’s speech to Congress on February 4. Human rights, energy independence and economic reforms will top Pompeo’s agenda at each of these stations.

In Minsk, the secretary plans to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to improve relations with Belarus, which maintains a tense relationship with Russia. President Alexander Lukashenko has had better ties to the West since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, as Belarus fears that Russia may try to compensate for them.

In September, the US and Belarus agreed to improve diplomatic relations by returning the ambassadors to each other’s capitals after an eleven-year hiatus.

