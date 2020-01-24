Pompano Beach Elementary School Teacher Accused of Kicking Students with Autism - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A primary school teacher is being investigated for allegedly kicking a 5-year-old boy with autism in Pompano Beach.

The boy’s father, Michael Faloney, met the headmaster of McNab Elementary School on Friday morning when he found out about the investigation into his son on Thursday.

The allegation was made last week by an anonymous person who reported that the teacher put his foot on Faloney’s son’s face while napping on the floor.

Faloney’s son is like any other child. He loves sharks, fish and his iPad, but cannot speak.

“He was diagnosed with 2 (with autism),” Faloney said. “He is non-verbal, very friendly. He can imitate words.”

Because his son is non-verbal, communication is sometimes difficult for the family.

“When he’s sick, he can’t show us what hurts. Sometimes when I leave, he hurts,” it hurts, “but he just mimics,” Faloney said.

The father was very frustrated to learn that a McNab teacher may have done something to hurt his son.

“There was an incident at McNab Elementary School a week ago when an employee accused his teacher of putting his foot on my son’s face while my son was lying down,” said Faloney. “Whatever my son did what he didn’t like, he used his foot, whether it was a kick, kick, whatever, he put his foot on my son’s face.”

An employee named Child Protective Services.

“I was told that CPS came and took photos of my son to document the grades, so I don’t know what brands they’re looking for,” said Faloney. “I don’t know what the rules are, but I have the impression that if my son is unable to speak and is underage, if you take pictures, I should at least be able to be there.”

According to the boy’s family, the whole thing happened without the parents’ knowledge. Almost a week later, they were informed of the alleged incident.

“We were never notified, so my son went to school with the same teacher on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,” said Faloney.

When he met the director on Friday morning, he said she had downplayed the incident.

“The foot to the face turned into a nudge,” said Faloney. “I don’t want the teacher to come back on Monday to teach my son until the investigation is over. If he does anything to get revenge on my son, no one will know.”

A spokesman for Broward County Public Schools has since released a statement that said in part, “The school is communicating and working with the family, and will take administrative measures that are considered appropriate.”

Despite the allegation, Faloney said the district’s actions due to the events with his son were not good enough.

According to the boy’s family, he’s been coming home bruised since he started school at McNab in August. However, you cannot bind these injuries to the school or the teacher.

Faloney wants other parents to know if there are other incidents.

