New Delhi: More than 500 of the 672 candidates who fought against the polls of the Delhi assembly lost their deposits, according to data shared by the electoral commission on its website.

Former Union minister Krishna Tirath, former Delhi ministers AK Walia, Haroon Yusuf and Parvez Hashmi, and Poonam Azad, wife of the head of the campaign committee and former cricket player Kirti Azad, were among the 63 congressional candidates who forfeited deposits after the party drubbing in the polls of 8 February.

According to the constituency-based data shared on the EC website, a total of 529 candidates lost deposits.

In an almost-repeated 2015 performance, the Aam Aadmi party led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power on Tuesday with an astounding victory, winning 62 of the 70 conference seats and leaving the BJP with just eight seats.

The congress again suffered a poll debacle and pulled a blank for the second consecutive election elections in Delhi.

The performance of the large old party in the newly-elected elections in Delhi reached a low point, with the party having fewer than five percent of the votes and 63 of its candidates losing their down payment.

The party had ruled Delhi for 15 years in trot under former Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Only three candidates – Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar – were able to save their deposits.

The Bahujan Samaj party (BSP), which had placed candidates from 68 out of 70 seats, lost deposits in all constituencies, according to data shared on the website.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates who had joined the congress to fight the polls in Delhi lost out of all four seats.

The congress had fought from 66 seats, and the RJD from the rest of the four seats – Burari, Kirari, Palam, and Uttam Nagar.

A candidate’s surety is forfeited if he or she fails to secure one sixth of the total number of valid votes cast in an electoral district.

Former Union Minister for Women and Child Development Krishan Tirath lost to Patel Nagar’s reserved seat, received only 3,382 votes, accounting for only 2.8 percent of the vote in the constituency.

Pradeep Kumar Rawal, the BSP candidate in Patel Nagar, was the last of the four candidates for the seat and received 674 votes, even fewer than NOTA votes (767).

Yusuf got 4,802 votes in Ballimaran seat and finished third behind his AAP and BJP rivals. His share of the vote in the chair won by the AAP was only 4.73 percent.

Other former Delhi ministers Walia and Hashmi also finished poor third in Krishna Nagar and Okhla constituencies respectively.

Shivhash Chopra’s daughter Shivani Chopra, director of the Delhi congress, who was the party candidate at Kalkaji’s seat, could not save her down payment either. AAP’s Atishi won the seat with 55,897 votes and Chopra only got 4,965 votes.

Priyanka Singh, the former Yoganand Shastri daughter, speaker from Delhi, has also lost her deposit. The vice-president of the Delhi Mahila Congress received only 3.6 percent votes.

In Sangam Vihar, Poonam Azad lost poorly and was fourth, with only 2,604 votes (2.23 percent).

Devender Yadav, the party from the Badli seat party, questioned 19.66 percent of the vote, while Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar received 19.14 percent.

Congress candidate Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt, an SDMC council member, received 21.42 percent votes and stood a distant third.

Alka Lamba, the departing MLA who switched to the congress last year, was able to get only 5.03 percent, while the youngest candidate voted 3.8 percent for this election and former DUSU president, Rocky Tuseed.

The BJP and its allies JD (U) and LJP finished second in 62 seats, without losing their deposits from one of the seats.

JD (U) candidates fought against Burari and Sangam Vihar, while the LJP from Seemapuri reserved a seat.

A total of 672 candidates, 593 men and 79 women, were in the battle for the highly controversial elections.

In the 2015 polls of the meeting, the AAP had routed rival parties by winning 67 seats, while the BJP had been reduced to just three seats and Congress had pulled a blank.

