Polls in Delhi: BSPs Karawal Nagar candidate Nathuram Kashyap joins AAP

updated:February 3, 2020, 6:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Just a few days before the elections in Delhi, the candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Karawal Nagar, Nathuram Kashyap switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

He was welcomed into the party by AAP candidate Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak and AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party office here.

When asked for the reason to change sides, Kashyap said, “I wanted to become a member of the AAP and I do it as I wish.”

He said he will now look for votes for the AAP candidate.

Delhi goes for polls on 8 February. The BSP had named 68 candidates.

BSP chief Mayawati has started campaigns from the polls from Monday.

The MAP AAP meeting of Badarpur ND Sharma had switched to the BSP after the party led by Arvind Kejriwal dropped its name from the list of the 2020 elections.

Sharma will now compete from his seat on a BSP ticket.

