Polls in Delhi: AAP forms 272 teams in all municipal departments following reports of distribution of liquor and money

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that anyone who encounters such incidents, where money or drink is distributed by a political party, can send the party’s evidence about WhatsApp or call on 9355015501.

updated:February 6, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday said it formed 272 teams in all municipal departments of the city to keep a tight vigil after receiving input that money and drink are reportedly distributed in some areas, a statement said.

Senior Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh said the party had filed a complaint with the election committee (EC) after some reports from many BJP MPs who resided in different constituencies started the rounds.

“In this last part of the campaign, the BJP election manipulations are in full swing. We have received input that money and drink are distributed in some areas. Like last time, we have formed 272 teams in all 272 departments, which are also equipped with plug-in cameras, “he said in the statement.

The campaign for the polls in Delhi ended on Thursday at 6 pm, before the vote on Saturday.

Singh, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, said that anyone who encounters such incidents, where money or drink is distributed by a political party, can send the party’s evidence about WhatsApp or call on 9355015501.

“In other news it is reported that BJP’s 240 MPs reside in different constituencies from 4 to 8 February. This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct, since the election campaign ends today at 6 p.m., no MP, minister, can stay in Delhi unless he is a resident of Delhi, “Singh said.

