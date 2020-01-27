POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Youth Fair is held all week at the Stuart Center in Bartow at the intersection of E. Clower Street and US Highway 17.

More than 2,500 students from Polk County participate. Clayton Keene, President of the Bok Academy FFA, was one of the contest participants.

“My whole family has always been separated from agriculture. I always wanted to show pigs and tell you the truth, I love pigs out of everything. It’s just great, ”said Keene.

The competitions range from pig, ox and dog shows to live stock auctions and a whip competition.

(Photo courtesy of Stephanie Claytor / Spectrum Bay News 9)

Paul Webb, president of the Polk County Youth Fair, said the fair teaches young people about the agricultural industry.

“It teaches them hard work, teaches them responsibility,” said Webb. They have not put on weight and if they have not put on weight they have to go home. “

One of the most exciting events at the fair is the pig sale on Tuesday.