Political lessons about the education system of Delhi awaiting the elections

With this week’s election elections in Delhi, the education system is getting a lot of attention. The model of the government of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has been extensively discussed and discussed in the corridors of the media and civil society. Thus, whether the claims of the ruling party to successfully transform the education system are real or only rhetoric, must be analyzed.

Education is a subject of the simultaneous list mentioned in the seventh schedule of the Constitution. This means that both the Center and the state government can make laws regarding the regulations for educational matters in their domain. With regard to education in Delhi, central and state governments and also civil society organizations have played an important role in improving status. This is because Delhi is the national capital where schools are run by the center, municipal companies and the government. There are also government supported and private. Delhi has a total of 5,703 schools. Of these 2,666 are private schools and 253 are government-supported schools. At these 5,703 schools there are 41,44,243 students and 1.55,668 teachers in total.

Around the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the ruling AAP began to claim that it had revolutionized the education system of Delhi. It has portrayed educator and member of the party’s political affairs committee, Atishi Marlena, as one of the most important architects of the reform and has sought votes for her work in this area. Photos of swimming pools and playgrounds at schools are often published to demonstrate the change. However, Atishi lost the parliamentary polls, indicating that people did not buy the claims of the Delhi government.

After the general elections, AAP challenged everyone to combat polls on education and other development issues. This was a challenge for all political parties and groups interested in politics. It is seen as a positive change in our election policy and is welcomed by most people. But some individuals and political parties have also taken up the challenge to counter the story of AAP. Abhishek Ranjan, an educational advisor who has worked with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh and analyzed the data in Delhi, says he has found that reality is contrary to what AAP claims. He claims that in 2017-18 more than 1.5 lakh students in classes IX to XII failed and only 34% went to school.

Over the past five years, many state governments and the Center have spent on the education system. The government of Narendra Modi has started a whole series of plans such as Vidyanjali, Samagra Shiksha, Atal Innovation Mission and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT) to improve the education system throughout the country. Programs such as Swachh Bharat also ensure important facilities at schools. States such as UP and Karnataka have launched various unique initiatives to improve the educational infrastructure.

The data from the government of Delhi give a completely different picture. It suggests that schools in Delhi do not have enough teachers and school leaders and that they are confronted with a human resource crisis. In the absence of sufficient staff, teachers are under enormous pressure in the workplace. The flagrant politicization of schools also hinders the academic process. Many complaints have been submitted by school committees against political interference. A school is supposed to be a place where a student can ask questions and learn without fear, but this politicization of the place has serious consequences for the learning and learning process. Parents and students are used as tools for this political message and it sets the wrong precedent.

In a country like India where there is a lack of good education, higher priority must be given to quality learning. The AAP-led government in Delhi seems to be more concerned about swimming pools and gymnasium than about learning and studies that are indispensable in any educational institution. In total, five new schools of excellence have been developed with new infrastructure. Others work with existing infrastructure or with a modest renovation, although some schools approved by the previous government have been completed.

The truth is that although the government of Delhi believes that infrastructure development can change the education system, this has not done enough in this area. A viral video showed a child complaining about how the teachers don’t take lessons. The state government publishes the polished exterior of the education system, while the real truth lies in it. It has advertised that it has built classrooms, but a classroom is not about space. To turn a class into a class, you must start learning, a teacher who is free and a student who is fearless. But in the rush for election victory, the administration overexposed the classroom.

The AAP government also compares the exam results of the class XII board of private and government schools. However, not much has been said about class X results. This is because the success rate has dropped by 24 points, from 92.5% in 2017 to 68% in 2018. A comparison has never been made with the central government’s Kendriya Vidyalayas which has yielded impressive results.

Apart from all this, the government of Delhi has made efforts to influence Delhiites in other ways. A mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was organized just before the polls to influence the parents. It has also attempted to collect Census-like data from parents, which was later blocked by the Delhi Supreme Court.

The AAP government has tried to convince voters by making misleading claims, such as around 14,000 crore was allocated for education, which makes up 26% of the total budget. But the truth is that it could not spend all the funds. And such an initiative does not happen for the first time. Many federal states, such as Assam, have spent similar parts of their budget on education.

This grim reality of Delhi’s educational policy and being used as a political tool for elections is daunting and disturbing. The need for this hour is to keep education out of the reach of politics, and real attempts must be made by every government coming into power to bring about legitimate changes to the system. Only budget allocation and making big promises is not enough. We need to pay more attention to recruiting teachers and teaching in the classroom. There must be no politics about education and no false claims can be made.

(The author is director of Center of Policy Research & Governance. Opinions are personal.)

