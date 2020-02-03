Political design behind Jamia and Shaheen Bagh is protesting to break India to pieces, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held his first demonstration in Delhi on Monday before the parliamentary elections, said the protests against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) in various parts of the national capital are a conspiracy and not a coincidence.

Modi cited the examples of Shaheen Bagh, where women have been at the forefront of anti-CAA protests since December 15, and Jamia Millia Islamia, where students and others have repeatedly agitated against the controversial legislation.

“Whether it’s Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, there have been protests in recent days regarding the bill for citizenship. Is this performance just a coincidence? No. This is a conspiracy, “said Modi in Karkardooma in East Delhi. “There is a design of politics behind it that will ruin the harmony of the nation.”

“People of Delhi are facing discomfort due to the Shaheen Bagh protest,” he added.

Modi’s comments come days after an incident shooting at the protest location in Southeast Delhi, where a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air, causing panic. The man was arrested later. Nobody was injured.

The shooting incident at Shaheen Bagh came two days after a youth fired a gun at a group of anti-CAA protesters near Jamia University. The minor was later arrested. The opposition parties had then accused junior finance minister Anurag Thakur of triggering the attack with his “goli maaro saalon ko” (she shoots) slogan at an election rally in Delhi.

Modi accused the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and the Congress of provoking the people of Shaheen Bagh.

“If the protests had been against one law, it would have ended after guarantees from the government,” Modi said. “But AAP and Congress are provoking people. The constitution and Tricolor are held at the front and the attention is derived from the real conspiracy. ”

Both the AAP and the BJP are engaged in a battle for words about the Shaheen Bagh protests. Although a number of BJP leaders have repeatedly asserted that those protesting against Shaheen Bagh are working for Pakistan and want to break the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that both the law and the order and police of Delhi fall under the power of the power station. government. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah was able to clear the blocked roads in a matter of minutes, but that may not help his party to get votes for the February 8 elections, Kejriwal claimed.

