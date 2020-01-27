Polisario relies on the support of the AU commissioner to counter the opening of consulates in the Sahara

African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui. / DR

On January 21st, the African Union summit kicked off in Addis Ababa with the Permanent Representatives Committee conference, which was attended by heads of state and government under the motto “Silencing Guns: Creating Guiding Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

The Polisario intends to use this meeting to gather support for condemning the opening of embassies and consulates in Dakhla and Laayoune.

The first chapter of this campaign took place on Sunday under the chairmanship of the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui.

«I received H.E. Amb. Lamine Baali Yahiaoui from the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic. We discussed President Ibrahim Ghali’s recent letter on respect for international legality in Western Sahara, »the Algerian official wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier this month, the Polisario front criticized the opening of embassies and consulates in the Sahara through several African countries in a press release. The separatist movement claimed that these actions violated international laws and those of the African Union.

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune shares the same position. Algiers condemned the opening of diplomatic missions in Dakhla and Laayoune by its State Department.