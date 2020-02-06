Police: Zavier Simpson hit the street pole in Ann Arbor vs. hours after the game. Illinois

Wolverines, the Michigan guard, Zavier Simpson drove a car down a street pole in the evening after the team’s loss to Illinois on January 26, according to Sam Dodge from MLive (and formerly from Maize n Brew) through Ann Arbor police.

The incident occurred on the corner of Hill and South Forest at 3:03 am, where officers found Simpson outside the vehicle. When he was initially asked by the police whether he was the driver, he initially denied it before he became the owner, while the investigation continued on the spot.

Dodge writes that Simpson was given a ticket to drive too fast for the current road conditions, but that the police did not comment whether there was a question of reduced driving behavior or whether he did a breathalyzer test.

Michigan has not and will probably not address the question of whether this problem was related to his suspension of one game, but since the news about his suspension dropped the Monday after this happened, it all matches.

Head coach Juwan Howard mentioned a broken team rule as the reason for the suspension, but it is unclear which Simpson rule broke. The Wolverines have called this an internal issue.

Dodge would also write that MLive has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the Ann Arbor traffic jam police report, so we will keep an eye on this.