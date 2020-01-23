Police: Woman Steals Bank at Lee's Summit | news

LEES SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating after a bank was robbed on Lee’s summit on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 3:00 p.m. on the west bank at 700 block of NE Chipman Road.

The police found that a suspect, a woman, entered the bank and handed out a bill.

Then she ran to a vehicle and the officers saw her leave the scene.

Officials were able to stop the vehicle and she was detained without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is still in custody pending submission.

