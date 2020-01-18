NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Rescue workers have taken a teenage boy to the hospital after police say they were shot in an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade police and fire department responded shortly before 10.30pm on Friday to the shooting scene in the area of ​​the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street.

Responding officers found that a teenage boy appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the patient to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

According to a family friend, the victim is 15 years old and just before the shootout saw a group of teenagers walking through the neighborhood. Not long after, she said, she heard three to five shots.

7News cameras caught paramedics spinning the victim on a stretcher in the hospital.

The shootout is currently under investigation.

Please visit WSVN.com and 7News for more information on this evolving story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.