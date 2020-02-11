Police suspect the second vehicle may have been involved in Saturday’s double murder in Halifax County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Updated: February 11, 2020 / 5:46 p.m. EST

Halifax County, Virginia (WFXR) – Virginia State Police investigators released further details of the roadside investigation into the deaths of two young people early Saturday morning in Turbeville.

The Virginia State Police said the police were called to a single vehicle accident on Saturday, February 8, at 2:51 a.m. along Route 58 near Melon Road. The soldiers reportedly found a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima in the middle of Route 58 and the bodies of a man and woman lying on the ground nearby.

Authorities say this isolated section of Route 58 is also known as Philpott Road and is not used very much at night.

According to the police, the two victims – 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda from Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Martens Griffin from Germantown, Maryland – were close acquaintances. Although investigators have not yet announced the cause of death for the victims, it is said that the Nissan Maxima has been registered in Bianda.

“Our special agents are working diligently to determine the exact destination of Mr. Bianda and Ms. Griffin on Saturday morning and the circumstances of their tragic death on Route 58 in Halifax County,” said Captain David O. Cooper II, Virginia State Police Commander- Appomattox- Bureau of Criminal Investigation Office. “We are currently considering several ways to question a second vehicle, so it is so important for anyone who saw or heard something suspicious on Philpott Road early Saturday morning to contact the State Police.”

If you have information about this incident, call Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128 or email [email protected]

If you drove through the Melon Road area between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and saw or heard anything suspicious, or if you remember seeing a 2009 Nissan Maxima somewhere between South Boston and Danville between 11 p.m. to have. Contact the Virginia State Police on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 3rd at 3:00 p.m.

