Police shootings in New York: Second officer shot dead within hours after man enters Bronx headquarters and opens fire

A police officer was shot and wounded in a district in the Bronx, New York, hours after another officer was shot while sitting in a patrol car in the same area.

A man walked into 41st headquarters on Sunday morning and opened fire. An officer was injured and was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is reportedly in a stable state. A suspect has been arrested and is in custody.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any connection with a nearby shooting on Simpson Street Saturday night, in an area below the same site.

Media reports suggest that the police think the same man is responsible.

A man suspected of shooting a police officer in the Bronx, New York (AP)

A man in a black jacket and hat reportedly approached two officers in a patrol car, asked a question, and then opened fire in what the New York Mayor called Bill de Blasio “a murder attempt.”

An officer was beaten and taken to the hospital. He would be released later on Sunday. Neither of the officers returned and the shooter escaped.

Photos of the suspect in the first shooting released by the police and video that claims to show the attack on the site show bearded men of similar architectural style, with jeans, black shoes and a black cap, but different colored jackets – shooting black in the street, orange and blue in the second.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning in a tweet that he was “shocked by the multiple attacks” on the police.

He wrote: “NY law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe. These attacks are horrific.”

More to come …

.