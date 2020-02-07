Police shoot at Kansas City, kill man who aimed gun at them News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police shot and killed a man whom they say was aiming a gun at them on the east side of the city early Friday morning.

Someone called 911 on Gladstone Boulevard around 1 o’clock to report a man walking a neighborhood gun. When the police arrived on Eighth Street and Gladstone Boulevard, they ordered the man to drop the gun. Instead, the police say the man aimed the gun at officers.

Police said they first tried to use non-lethal methods to subdue the man, but were eventually forced to open fire on him. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Investigators were then on site for a few hours and spoke with all the officers involved and investigated exactly what was happening.

No officers or other civilians were injured in the shooting.

