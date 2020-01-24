Police Seek 16-Year Charges After Harrisburg Shootout

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) – Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old boy who is alleged to have shot at an occupied vehicle in Harrisburg.

Tywaun Bender, 16, fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle on December 30, 2019, police said.

Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of ​​North 6th and Forrest streets for reported shots fired around 1:00 p.m.

Police say although Bender is a minor, he is charged with multiple criminal offenses as an adult.

The charges include attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about Bender’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Individuals can also submit a tip via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for tips submitted.

