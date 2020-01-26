National-World

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a shooting which took place shortly after midnight in a Salisbury restaurant, leaving 14 people injured, at least six of whom were shot, police said.

The incident occurred after a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking, located on a commercial street in the city of 34,000 residents. Salisbury is approximately 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

One victim was shot in the chest, the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement, while five others were treated for unspecified gunshot wounds. A seriously injured victim was flown to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the statement said.

The most seriously injured victim is in stable condition, police said.

Eight other victims, including five who were transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, suffered unspecified injuries. Police said earlier that two people had been trampled on and another had been treated for anxiety.

The filming scene remains under investigation. Police did not disclose information about the suspects or the grounds. They ask anyone who has cell phone images or photos to reach out.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping.