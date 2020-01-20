Police search for answers to 4 deaths from Utah shootout

Police waited for the results of the autopsy on Monday to find out why a boy in a Utah suburb reportedly shot and killed four people, including three children.

Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields informed The Associated Press that the victims’ identities would be released after the autopsies, which were expected sometime on Monday, to be released. The victims were related, the investigators believe.

A candlelight vigil for the victims was scheduled for Monday evening at Grantsville City Park. The killings were the first murders in the city of 11,000 in nearly 20 years, about 55 kilometers west of Salt Lake City.

The police responded to a gunshot that was fired at around 7 p.m. in the house. Friday. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two girls, a boy and a woman, Fields said.

The gunner and the surviving victim had disappeared, she said. The authorities later found that a person who arrived in the house after the shootout took the suspect and the surviving victim to a nearby hospital.

The authorities said they had not been called in the past.

Officials arrested the boy in the hospital. He faces 10 charges, including a serious murder, Fields said.

He was detained in a juvenile detention center and his identity has not been released since he was charged as a juvenile.

Officials said he was the only suspect. His relationship with the victims was not immediately clear.

The fifth victim had sustained a gunshot wound, was in a stable condition and should survive, Fields said. The person who drove her to the hospital was not involved in the shots, she said.

It appears to be the largest mass shootout in Utah since 2007 when a shotgun armed gunman killed five people and himself at Trolley Square, Salt Lake City.

Tooele County school district officials planned to offer counseling to students on Tuesday after returning to school.

