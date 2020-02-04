Police say the Lesotho First Lady is being charged with the murder of the Prime Minister’s former wife

An arrest warrant for the first lady was issued on the day she fled the country after refusing to report to the police for interrogation in connection with the murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo.

Maseru (Lesotho): The first lady of Lesotho will be accused of murder in connection with the murder of the former wife of the Prime Minister in 2017, police said Tuesday.

Maesaiah Thabane, who fled the country on January 10 to escape the arrest, returned to the small South African kingdom on Tuesday afternoon and surrendered to the police in the capital Maseru. The police said they had hidden in neighboring South Africa.

Police deputy Mokete Paseka said that Thabane would spend the night in custody and not be brought to justice until the prosecutor director made the charge.

The murder occurred two days before the Prime Minister’s inauguration for a second term, and two years after a court ruled that Lipolelo was the legal first lady and entitled to benefits.

Thomas Thabane married his current wife about two months after Lipolelo’s death.

Two weeks ago, the police questioned the prime minister about the alleged use of his cell phone to communicate with the person who was at the scene of the murder.

The 80-year-old prime minister announced last month that he was planning to resign because his ruling party no longer called him fit.

The prime minister did not indicate when he would resign, and only said it would happen if everything was fine.

