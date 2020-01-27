Plateau police command said gunmen suspected of being shepherds attacked the village of Kwatas in the Bokkos local government area, killing 13 people and injuring five others.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the command’s public relations police (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement released to Jos on Monday.

He said the incident happened on Sunday evening.

“Yesterday (Sunday), around 8:30 p.m., we received reports that, around 7:30 p.m., armed unknown men suspected of being shepherds attacked the village of Kwatas in Bokkos.

“As a result, 13 people were killed, while five others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at Bokkos General Hospital.

“Immediately the command received the information, the state police commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, deployed a team of detectives, conventional police and other staff to the affected area.

“He ordered them to restore peace and arrest the perpetrators of this despicable act,” the statement said.

Ogaba called on residents of the region and the state generally to abide by the law, adding that the police would do everything in their power to get the culprits to book.

He urged those who had useful information that would assist the police in apprehending criminals and making them available.