Police respond to reports of suspicious package near Raytown QuikTrip | News

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police responded Monday afternoon to a report of a suspicious package at a gas station in Raytown.

The package was reported at 15.15 by an employee on the QuikTrip near the intersection of East 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Agents said employees saw a customer entering the store who was suspicious and left the package behind.

The store was evacuated and the bomb crew arrived on site to investigate the package.

Officers were able to secure the package and determine that it was not a threat, which meant that the store could be opened again for customers around 5:20 PM.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.