Police Respond to Reported Triple Murder at SW Miami-Dade Home - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Police respond to a reported triple murder in a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami Dade police units responded to a house along 21900 blocks on Southwest 187th Avenue to do a social check just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the officers arrived, they discovered three deceased adults in the house.

According to the police, the call for social assistance came from a person looking for a missing baby.

If you have information about this triple murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

Please visit WSVN.com and 7News for more information on this evolving story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.