Police rescue dog after falling in icy Chestnut Creek

GALAX, Virginia (WFXR) – Police and animal control officers from Galax and Carroll County gathered on Tuesday to rescue a dog trapped in an icy stream.

According to the department’s Facebook publication on Thursday, the Galax police service received a call Tuesday regarding a dog that had fallen across the icy surface of Chestnut Creek on Creekview Drive.

Since the stream is near the border between the town of Galax and the county of Carroll, authorities say that animal control officers Bernie Rector and Terry Woods joined Sgt. Chris Hines of the Galax Police Service and Sgt. Jason Helton of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to save the dog.

Galax police say Hines brought his own kayak to the scene and used it to retrieve the dog from the stream. The dog was treated at the Galax veterinary clinic, according to police.

