Police release images of ‘Brexit day bomb’ after Continuity IRA admits a failed terror plan

A photo of a bomb police believed that the intention was to explode on the Brexit night (Photo: PA)

Northern Ireland police have released photos of a “Brexit day bomb” that had to explode on the day Britain left the EU.

The device was found Tuesday morning after a search of 400 vehicles in a truck in Lurgan, County Armagh.

It is understood that the Continuity IRA intended to smuggle the explosive over the Irish Sea on a ship destined for Scotland. From there, the plan was to transport it to an unknown location in England and to make it coincide with the Brexit.

The dissident group acknowledged the responsibility in a statement to the Irish newspaper Belfast, after Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) blamed them for the failed terror bid.

The PSNI said the bomb was a “viable” explosive that could have caused “catastrophic loss of life” if it exploded.

Officers suspect that the dissident republicans have chosen the wrong vehicle because the trailer with the bomb did not leave its premises in Lurgan on Friday.

Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan, Co. Armagh, where the bomb was found (Photo: Google)

They were first warned of reports from a device on Friday, January 31, when Irish News received a warning that a device had been left on a trailer in the city harbor.

The explosive was finally discovered in the yard in the early hours of Tuesday, after an intensive police search.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean Wright said the images released today “demonstrate the sheer recklessness” of those behind the plot.

“Today I’m taking two photos of the device attached to a truck at the Silverwood Industrial Estate,” he said.

“These images clearly show the explosive device attached to the truck. They also demonstrate the sheer recklessness of those who deliberately cause the driver, road users and the wider public the risk of death or serious injury.

“I will continue to address anyone who was in the area of ​​Silverwood Industrial Estate on Friday, January 31, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and who noticed unusual activities in the area to contact the police.

“In addition, I ask everyone who drove in the area and would have dashcam recordings around the same time that they contact the police urgently.”

The Irish News said on Monday that they were sent a statement from the republican terrorist group after the bomb had not fired.

The CIRA warned that the chance that the device would “drop” the trailer was small.

“It was time for Britain’s exit from the EU and to draw attention to the maritime border,” the statement added.