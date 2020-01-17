Police release a surveillance video of a car involved in a fatal robbery near Miami - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

Near Miami, Florida (WSVN) – Police have released a surveillance video that continues to detain the car that died in an Miami accident that killed an older man look for the driver.

The footage shows a white car driving past an apparently passing ATM near the January 11 accident site. Another camera recorded the same vehicle that was driving over an intersection.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, the driver of the vehicle met 73-year-old Ramon Rodriguez when he crossed Southwest Eighth Street near 44th Avenue shortly after 6.40 p.m.

The investigators said the driver then continued.

Rigoberto Rodriguez, a friend of the victim, not a relative, said he found the pedestrian.

“He was here, sandwiched between the wall and the bushes,” Rodriguez said on Tuesday evening through a translator. “He was hidden there. You could hardly see him. I wouldn’t have seen him without the light on my phone. “

Rigoberto said he remembered hearing a scream and walking to the street where he found his friend’s cell phone and then his body.

Later that night, Rigoberto recorded a cell phone video of the scene after the police cordoned off a section of Southwest Eighth Street.

Rodriguez’s family said the victim lived in the area and bought lottery tickets at a nearby gas station before being beaten.

“They hit him so hard that he flew almost 30 meters away,” said Luis Suarez, his son-in-law.

The surveillance video shows Rodriguez from a distance as he crossed the street just before he was hit.

“Please give yourself to the person who beat, beat, and ran my father-in-law,” said Suarez.

On Tuesday evening, 7News cameras recorded several characters, including one labeled “RIP Ramon” that was placed on the floor where the victim was found.

“What happened to my father today can happen to anyone tomorrow,” said Suarez.

Dayamy Rodriguez, the victim’s daughter, said she urgently wanted the driver or someone with information to call the police immediately.

“Now that this happens to him, I can’t believe it,” she said.

If you have information about this event or the location of the driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may receive a $ 1,000 reward.

