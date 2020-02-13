Police receive new information in the Bedford Middle School fire

BEDFORD, VA. (WFXR) – It’s been 22 days since the old Bedford Middle School went up in flames, and the Bedford Police say it continues to receive new tips for the investigation.

According to Todd Foreman, the Bedford police chief, investigators have received over 100 tips from local residents. The last tip was received on Wednesday, February 12th.

This development is due to the fact that investigators found a lack of leads five days after the start of the investigation, compared to more than 100 leads a day from.

Bedford police released photos of a person who the police believed to have deliberately started the fire.

The Bedford police have received images of a person who allegedly lit the fire at Bedford Middle School from surveillance videos on January 23, 2020. (Photo: Courtesy Bedford Police Department)

The investigation also found that an accelerator was found in the school.

The Bedford Police Department says they are supported by several agencies. Although the investigation is slow, Chief Foreman hopes these new tips will lead to something.

If you recognize the person in the photos or have information about this investigation, call the Bedford Police at (540) 587-6011 or the Bedford County Fire Marshal at (434) 566-7905.

