MIAMI (WSVN) – Although doctors believe a teenage boy shot outside an apartment complex in a quarter of Liberty City does not regain consciousness, he remains dependent on life support as his mother continues a vigil in the hope of recovery.

Police are already treating the shootout as murder since 16-year-old master Nalton Johnson Jr. stays at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Johnson Jr. was shot dead outside Lincoln Fields Apartments near 64th Street and 20th Avenue on Friday evening.

According to the police, Johnson was shot in the head during the so-called drive-by.

Witnesses saw Johnson and some friends go home to his family’s apartment when someone opened the fire and shot him in the head.

Johnson was a student at Miami Jackson Senior High School, where news of the gunfight spread to his classmates.

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County’s public schools, attended school on Tuesday morning with bereavement counselors to speak with students about Johnson’s shootout.

“The whole promise has been robbed,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho accompanied Johnson’s mother to her night watch, where she hopes for a miracle.

The Miami-Dade police are still investigating the cause of the shootout and finding out who is behind it.

For information on Johnson’s shootings, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

