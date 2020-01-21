Police Officers Unite at Antonio Brown's Home After He Was Indicted on Stone and Burglary - Arrested Warrant Reporting Arrival

Whew chile, it might be time for an official intervention for Antonio Brown. The last few months he has made headlines for all but his (currently in limbo) NFL career. There have been numerous incidents with her baby mama, inappropriate behavior on social media – and it appears she is expected to be charged with two felony charges.

Earlier today, @TMZ_TV reported that a ton of police showed up at Antonio Brown’s home and that someone was thought to be injured. Well, now details of that incident have been revealed – and Antonio has reportedly been charged with felony battery and theft for allegedly attacking a moving company driver.

According to reports, the warrant for Antonio’s arrest is currently official. It was also reported that another man was with him at the time of the incident and that he had been arrested.

If you did, you will remember that this was the third time in the last months that police were called to Antonio’s home in Hollywood, Florida. Most of those calls were due to rising issues with her baby mama Chelsie Kyriss.

The last call was just days ago, when he was seen yelling at police and Chelsie as the former couple continued arguing about his whereabouts. She wanted him to move on, but it didn’t seem that easy.

