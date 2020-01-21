Police officers arrest a man after the body of the animal-loving author, 53, found on a farm

Katherine Bevan had recently written a book about her love for cows (Image: Google Maps / Facebook / Kate Bevan)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a woman’s body in farm buildings.

The body of Katherine Bevan, 53, was found in a bull pen at Combe Farm Arabians in Gittisham, Devon, on the night of January 3.

On January 18, a post mortem examination was conducted at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and as a result a murder investigation was initiated.

Last month, Bevan published a book about his experiences at Combe Farm.

The book, “Knowing Daisy,” is about the relationship he shared with Daisy, a cow he met four years ago when he was only a few days old.

She wrote: ‘I could have no idea what I expected and how this little brown veal that looked at me would change my life forever. A true story. ‘

Police did not confirm the cause of Ms. Bevan’s death, but said the victim’s relatives had been informed.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives of the main criminal team based in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall police said: ‘Police began a murder investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body in farm buildings in Gittisham, near Honiton, on Friday, January 3.

‘Emergency services were called around 10.45 p.m.

‘Unfortunately, Katherine Bevan, 53, of Gittisham, was pronounced dead at the scene. His relatives have been informed.

‘An autopsy was performed on Saturday, January 18 at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

‘As a result, Exeter-based Senior Crime Team officers have launched a murder investigation.

‘A 26-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time. “

The farm is owned by Michael Harris, who has been raising and training exhibition and resistance horses for almost 40 years.

He said Ms. Bevan had been excited to publish her first book, just before Christmas.

Paying homage to him, he said: ‘It’s just awful. Kate has been a friend and has been helping here for the past five years.

‘And she started living here about a year ago. She was part of our family and sat with us for dinner every night.

“He was a very special and dear person.”

Nancy Abdel, 38, who worked with Mrs. Bevan for a while, said: “Kate is by far the most compassionate person I’ve ever met in my life.” He was very cheerful and cheerful, he always found good in people and was very forgiving.

‘It is very sad that someone as incredible as her with her life and all the incredible plans she had for the future now does not fulfill them. I am devastated. ‘