Police: KCK authorities on barricaded man’s scene at Great Wolf Lodge | News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The police are on site after a man has barricaded himself at a local hotel on Tuesday evening.

Kansas City, Kansas, police posted a tweet at 9 p.m. stating that they were on the scene of a barricaded male subject at the Great Wolf Lodge on Cabela Drive 10401.

Officers are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Great Wolf Lodge.

The male is housed in one room and part of the hotel has been evacuated.

The police said there is no direct threat to the public.

