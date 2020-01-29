Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Older Coral Springs Man - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 28, 2020

CORAL FEATHERS, FLA. (WSVN) – Police have issued a silver alert to an elderly Coral Springs man who has not been heard from since his departure.

According to the Coral Springs police, 84-year-old Mateo Poupart was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he left his apartment along the 8400 block of Forest Hills Drive.

Poupart is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

Most recently, he was seen wearing khaki pants, black sneakers, and a New York Yankees hat.

Police said the 84-year-old drove a gray Hyundai Tucsan with the license plate GJHF85 in Florida in 2005. Investigators added that the vehicle’s paint has faded and the “H” of the Hyundai logo on the back is missing.

Poupart shows early signs of dementia and is a type 2 diabetic, the police said.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

