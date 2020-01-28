KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating the recent murder on Tuesday afternoon in the city.

The officers were called to 44th Street and Prospect Avenue at 11 a.m. when they were shot. The caller reported that a man in a vehicle had come to the car wash and had been shot.

The medics reacted and declared the man at the crime scene dead.

Immediately before the shooting call, police said they were called for a gunshot on 44th Street and Park Avenue, but they believe this had nothing to do with the first call.

Minutes later, police officers were called to 44th Street and South Benton Avenue, where another man did not sustain life-threatening gunshot wounds that he reported near 44th Street and Park Avenue.

In all three scenes, detectives question people and look for witnesses. Crime scene investigators also consider evidence that could give investigators more information about what led to the shooting.

Police also received information during the investigation that a house at 4200 Block on Prospect Avenue might be affected. Officers are currently contacting residents there.

If anyone has heard or seen anything in these areas, they are asked to anonymously call the murder detectives at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

In this case, a reward of up to $ 25,000 is given for information that leads to an arrest.

