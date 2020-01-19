KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police investigate after a man who was shot early Saturday morning died of his injuries later in the day.

The officers were called to a shootout in the 8400 block of East 109th Terrace just before 2.

When they arrived at the scene of the crime, they contacted the victim, who was lying on the floor and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent life-threatening injuries.

The police later said that the victim had died of his injuries.

You said there was currently no suspicious information.

They ask everyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or their homicide team.

