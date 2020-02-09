Police investigate after Belton house was hit by gunfire on Sunday morning News

BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a house was hit by fire on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Westover Circle in Belton, Missouri just before 7.30 on a report of shots.

When they arrived at the location, officials discovered that a house had been hit by gunfire several times. No residents in the house were hit by the gunfire.

Police said the investigation revealed that a medium-sized, black, import sedan had attracted Westover Circle from South Westover, fired shots at the house, and then left the area southward on Westover toward 58 Highway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Belton Police at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

