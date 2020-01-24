Oyo State Police Command said on Friday morning that two police escorts attached to a popular Yoruba herb maker, Alhaji Fatai Yusuff, who was killed by strangers on Thursday, were interviewed in the homicide section from the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan.

In a statement signed by its public relations officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, the command also revealed that certain personnel of the deceased, apart from the armed escorts of two police officers, were questioned by a team of crack crack detectives the homicide section. of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

DAILY POST recalls that Yusuff, from Otu, a town in the state of Oyo, was killed on Thursday by people whose identity had not been revealed at the time of the filing of this report.

Yusuff, also known as Oko Oloyun, was killed on his way from Abeokuta in Ogun State to Iseyin in Oyo State.

Fadeyi in the statement made available to POST DAILY in Ibadan, the state capital, said that the police commissioner, Mr. Shina Olukolu “seizes the opportunity to call on any member of the public with credible information so as not to hesitate to forward them to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the detection of the crime and the arrest of offenders. “

He argued that the two escorts and the staff were being interrogated to find and apprehend the fugitive suspects who had given birth to the heinous act.

While giving more information about the murder, Fadeyi said that a Igbo-ora divisional police officer (DPO) had reported that around the Akeroro region on the Abeokuta / Igbo-ora / Iseyin road, the Convoy of 2 cars of the deceased was ambushed shortly after passing through five different police stopovers and search teams along the route.

He added that the armed escorts of two police officers protecting the deceased had engaged the attackers, but that the attackers managed to escape into the forest after a single shot hit the deceased who died later. gunshot wounds.

Fadeyi said, “The police commissioner of the Oyo State Police, PC. Shina T. Olukolu wants to set the record straight on Alh’s most unfortunate death. Fatai Yussuf alias “Oko Oloyun” on Thursday January 23, 2020.

“A divisional police officer, DPO Igbo-ora, reported that around the Akeroro region on the Abeokuta / Igbo-ora / Iseyin road, the convoy of 2 cars of the deceased was allegedly ambushed soon after having passed through five different police stops and “Search the teams along the route without having yet identified the attackers who shot the moving vehicles from the thick forest.

“Armed escorts of two police officers protecting the deceased hired the attackers, but managed to escape into the forest after a single shot struck the deceased later with his gunshot wounds.

“However, an interesting twist in the story was that the deceased had probably earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping fraud in his Lagos office which would later lead to the burning / destruction of certain financial / accounting documents .

“In addition to other possible reasons, a plausible link is therefore suspected between the fire and the attack on the deceased.

“Meanwhile, part of the staff and their two (2) police escorts are interrogated by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan in order to find and apprehend the fugitive suspects who wrecked the “heinous act.

“The police commissioner therefore takes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public who has credible information so as not to hesitate to transmit it to the Oyo State police command to help detect the crime and arresting offenders, while at the same time assuring members of the public that the police are aware of the situation and working with other formations / police units to ensure that the directive from the Inspector General of police, IGP MA Adamu, MNP, mni to resolve this matter as soon as possible. possible is respected to the letter.

“Furthermore, we are determined that, no matter what the deadline, the police commissioner promises to bring the culprits to justice as soon as possible.”