Florida police were called back to the home of former Pro Bowl recipient Antonio Brown on Tuesday after an obvious incident.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident involved someone injured in Brown’s house, resulting in a large police presence outside his Hollywood home.

Now this report comes from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, which indicates that the police are now investigating Brown for batteries.

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for a potential battery in his home. This was announced by the source ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown where the police determine if battery charges are being charged against him. So far, he has not been arrested. The story is coming.

The police do not currently believe that this was a domestic incident involving Brown and his children’s mother. Keep in mind that authorities were called to the home of the former NFL recipient earlier this month. It is an incident that has resulted in Brown verbally attacking police officers at the scene.

Brown has been in a downward spiral since he was released by the New England Patriots in September. This adds another level to that.